PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Trading Up 1.7%

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109.40 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 109.40 ($1.32). Approximately 1,270,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 883,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.30).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRSR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PRS REIT to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.39) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 96 ($1.16) target price on shares of PRS REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

PRS REIT Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.77. The firm has a market cap of £600.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PRS REIT Dividend Announcement

About PRS REIT

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing £0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

