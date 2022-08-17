ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 97,567 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 97,567 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Amgen worth $305,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,267,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 46.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 118.2% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $252.29. The stock had a trading volume of 46,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,898. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

