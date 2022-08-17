ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,206,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,211 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $350,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after buying an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.32. 1,114,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,742,608. The stock has a market cap of $157.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average is $99.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

