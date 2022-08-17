ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Cincinnati Financial worth $187,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CINF shares. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of CINF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,586. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $93.41 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average of $122.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,950 shares of company stock worth $197,991 in the last ninety days. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

