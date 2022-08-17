ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3,670.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393,471 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Brown & Brown worth $177,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.99. 17,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

