ProShare Advisors LLC Has $510.60 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 59,630 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $510,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $14.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $537.19. 65,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.39 and a 200-day moving average of $561.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

