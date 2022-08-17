ProShare Advisors LLC Has $237.84 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,682 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Walmart worth $237,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.03.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.01. 499,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,849,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.05 and its 200-day moving average is $136.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $383.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

