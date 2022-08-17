ProShare Advisors LLC Has $166.07 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,766 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of W.W. Grainger worth $166,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $583.77. 6,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,275. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.95. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $588.62. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GWW. Stephens upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

