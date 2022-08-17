ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,456,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,743 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $170,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.83.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

