ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 646,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,287 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $195,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.60 on Wednesday, hitting $230.11. 24,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,593. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.87. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

