ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Booking worth $174,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 20,814.5% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 80,136 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $26.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,125.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,897.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,127.37.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,212. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.53.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

