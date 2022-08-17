ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,508,341 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2,289.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508,341 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of Church & Dwight worth $156,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average is $95.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

