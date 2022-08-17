Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.85 and last traded at $49.81. Approximately 5,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 540,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 250,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $2,233,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

