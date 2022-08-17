Profund Advisors LLC Sells 57,648 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,648 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,405,325. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

