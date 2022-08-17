Profund Advisors LLC Sells 20,059 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,059 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,291. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

ADI traded down $10.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.23. 204,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,945. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

