Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,629 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $950,911,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,449,000 after buying an additional 3,581,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,010,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,393,000 after buying an additional 961,300 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.53. 353,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,634,484. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

