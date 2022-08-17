Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,718 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 32,252 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.2 %

SBUX stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.32. The company had a trading volume of 109,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.