Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,326 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.36. 165,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,723,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

