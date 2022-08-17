Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,147 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after buying an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 138,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,534,890,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.49. The company had a trading volume of 244,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,073. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.97. The stock has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

