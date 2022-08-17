Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,925 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,199,000 after acquiring an additional 295,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,227 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $80.48. The stock had a trading volume of 188,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

