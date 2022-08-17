Profund Advisors LLC Has $10.75 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 31,657 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.41. The company had a trading volume of 35,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,559. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a PE ratio of 107.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $147.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.48.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

