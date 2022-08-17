Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating) fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. 73,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Profound Medical Trading Down 5.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.95.
About Profound Medical
Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.