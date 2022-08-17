Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Director Sells $319,107.34 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Graham Smith sold 5,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $319,107.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, August 9th, Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $310,800.00.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

PCOR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $63.08. The company had a trading volume of 397,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,623. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.61. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $105.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCOR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113,486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $93,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 1,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,353 shares during the period. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.