Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Short Interest Update

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,500 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 380,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Primis Financial stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. 36,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,407. The company has a market capitalization of $352.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.30 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 17.39%. Analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In other news, Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $25,048.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,072.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $114,874. 10.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 82.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

