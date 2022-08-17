Primerica, Inc. (PRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Primerica has raised its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primerica to earn $13.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $137.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.15. Primerica has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $179.51.

Insider Activity

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Primerica by 48.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Primerica by 21.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Primerica by 19.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.