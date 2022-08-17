Primecoin (XPM) Price Up 21.8% This Week

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $18,902.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,823,584 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.