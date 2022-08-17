Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Trading Down 8%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) shares traded down 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.34. 9,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,018,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POSH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $958.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $125,677.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,193.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,212,361 shares of company stock valued at $23,770,851. Company insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 4th quarter valued at $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after acquiring an additional 886,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Poshmark by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,887 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $39,549,000 after acquiring an additional 58,428 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Poshmark by 565.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $21,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,464,800 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 258,600 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

