Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $578.19

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 578.19 ($6.99) and traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.13). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.13), with a volume of 43,038 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
Porvair Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of £268.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,269.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 577.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 608.74.
Porvair Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Porvair
In other Porvair news, insider Ben Stocks sold 2,754 shares of Porvair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.55), for a total transaction of £17,212.50 ($20,798.09).
Porvair Company Profile
Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
See Also
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- Why Healthy Retail Sales Numbers Bode Well for Coke and Pepsi
Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.