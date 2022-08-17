Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $578.19

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 578.19 ($6.99) and traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.13). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.13), with a volume of 43,038 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Porvair alerts:

Porvair Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of £268.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,269.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 577.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 608.74.

Porvair Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Porvair

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

In other Porvair news, insider Ben Stocks sold 2,754 shares of Porvair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.55), for a total transaction of £17,212.50 ($20,798.09).

Porvair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.