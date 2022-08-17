Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Director Buys $50,393.00 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $50,393.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,779.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Porch Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Porch Group stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,307,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Compass Point began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

About Porch Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.