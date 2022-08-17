Polkamarkets (POLK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $465,813.00

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $0.0800 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $465,813.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,374.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00128857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00034716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00066698 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

POLK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,455,674 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

