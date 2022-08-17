Plustick Management LLC Invests $2.18 Million in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Plustick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 503,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. KLX Energy Services accounts for about 1.8% of Plustick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 2,691.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. 1,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,505. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $13.36.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.