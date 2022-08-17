Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 274.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,266,000 after buying an additional 266,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 165,384 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Plug Power by 612.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLUG. Cowen decreased their target price on Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

