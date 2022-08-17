Plian (PI) Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week

Plian (PI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Plian coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Plian has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $66,650.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Plian has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Plian alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,592.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004280 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00129471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00066189 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

PI is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 911,724,413 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Plian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.