PlayGame 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,596.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, PlayGame has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $286,984.84 and approximately $1,596.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

