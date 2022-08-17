Plair Market Cap Reaches $254,802.72 (PLA)

Plair (PLA) traded up 25% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Plair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Plair has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Plair has a market cap of $254,802.72 and approximately $694.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,984.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00128779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00068375 BTC.

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair. The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife. Plair’s official website is plair.life.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

