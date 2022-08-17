PirateCash (PIRATE) Achieves Market Cap of $199,140.72

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $199,140.72 and $332.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

