Pier Capital LLC Takes $4.50 Million Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 4.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LNN stock opened at $164.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.61. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $170.78.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNN. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Lindsay Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.