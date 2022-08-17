Pier Capital LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Myovant Sciences worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.40. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $569,031.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 363,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,100.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $569,031.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 363,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,100.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,310 shares of company stock worth $702,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

