Pier Capital LLC Decreases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after purchasing an additional 225,021 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 129.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 267,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,663,000 after purchasing an additional 150,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,633,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $5,423,569. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.24.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

