Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 10,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,487. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,413 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 405,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

