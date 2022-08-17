Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 258,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Phoenix New Media Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:FENG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,736. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FENG shares. TheStreet downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

About Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phoenix New Media stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) by 305.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Phoenix New Media worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

