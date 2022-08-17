Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Pharming Group Price Performance

Shares of Pharming Group stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.