Phantasma (SOUL) Achieves Market Cap of $35.25 Million

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $35.25 million and approximately $287,924.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,324.85 or 1.00060937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00049797 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026155 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars.

