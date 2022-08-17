Phala Network Market Cap Tops $33.00 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Phala Network has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $33.00 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,395.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004303 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034775 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00066556 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

Buying and Selling Phala Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.