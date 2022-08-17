PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.
PGT Innovations Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 365,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,214. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $23.36.
Insider Activity at PGT Innovations
In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,370,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,083,241.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $104,174.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,370,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,083,241.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,746 shares of company stock valued at $186,335 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
