PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 365,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,214. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

Insider Activity at PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,370,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,083,241.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $104,174.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,370,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,083,241.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,746 shares of company stock valued at $186,335 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.