Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.9% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 111,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,184,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

