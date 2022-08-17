PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of PetIQ worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $14,887,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 251,121 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 398,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 151,398 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the first quarter worth $3,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at $358,403.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zvi Glasman acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $79,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,554. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 3,600 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $158,982. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PetIQ Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on PetIQ from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

