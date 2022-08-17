Persimmon (LON:PSN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,698.50

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,698.50 ($20.52) and last traded at GBX 1,713 ($20.70), with a volume of 1968597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,849 ($22.34).

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($23.32) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($31.78) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,780.88 ($33.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,886.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,112.94. The stock has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 693.50.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

