Pershimex Resources (CVE:PRO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Pershimex Resources Co. (CVE:PRO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Pershimex Resources shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5,001 shares changing hands.

Pershimex Resources Stock Down 14.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Pershimex Resources

(Get Rating)

Pershimex Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Forsan property comprising 27 claims covering an area of approximately 8 square kilometers; the Villebon property consisting of 43 claims covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in the Villebon Township, Abitibi; and the Courville property that consists of 312 claims covering an area of approximately 151.82 square kilometers located in the Carpentier and Courville townships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pershimex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershimex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.