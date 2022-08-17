PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,309 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

NYSE PKI traded down $5.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.08. 26,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PKI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.13.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Read More

